Jalen Hurts Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts finally got a ring ... an engagement ring ... and he used it to pop the question to his longtime partner Bry Burrows!!!

The Philadelphia Eagles superstar got down on one knee just before the NFL season ... asking Burrows to be his future wife at a tropical location.

Photos from the proposal, obtained by Essence, show Burrows said yes in front of an ocean ... all while candles, rose petals and even a violinist surrounded them.

The two first met at the University of Alabama when Hurts was slinging the rock for the Tide. Burrows was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority ... while Hurts was in Greek life as well.

Fans had speculated for days that the duo had recently gotten engaged ... as Burrows was spotted out at the Eagles' season-opener in São Paulo, Brazil, sporting a massive rock on her ring finger.

Our good sis Bry Burrows got her ring! Congrats to her and Jalen Hurts! pic.twitter.com/JSuh6nWR03 — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) September 7, 2024 @TheAfrocentricI

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the two are now slated to tie the knot ... as Hurts told Essence back in April how important Burrows is to him.