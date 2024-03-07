Jalen Hurts Shaves Off Signature Goatee, Fans Freak Out

Jalen Hurts is sportin' a new look for the first time in YEARS -- he's shaved off his signature goatee ... but fans are already demanding he grow it back.

The Philadelphia Eagles QB took the razor to his face sometime between last month's NFL Pro Bowl Games and a trip to the dentist's office this week ... and so far, it's been met with mixed reviews, to say the least.

Remember, Hurts has rocked the facial hair since his college days -- and no one's really seen him with a babyface since.

But, in a smiling photo posted fresh out of a dentist's chair in Philadelphia on Thursday ... you can see clear as day, the face fuzz is no more.

Fans -- especially the female ones -- expressed their frustration with his new appearance on social media ... with one writing, "The goatee gave him a harder, no nonsense, 'Don't f*** with me' look."

Another person said on X, "He aged 75 years in the offseason." Someone else accused the pic of being AI-generated!!