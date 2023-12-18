Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jalen Hurts Arrives At Lumen Field Despite Illness, Expected To Play

Jalen Hurts Arrives In Seattle Despite Illness ... Expected To Play

12/18/2023 2:58 PM PT
jalen hurts arriving to seattle game nfl

Rejoice, Eagles fans ... Jalen Hurts has just arrived at Lumen Field despite dealing with a gnarly illness -- and, as of right now, the quarterback looks set to play in the pivotal game against the Seahawks.

Of course, about 24 hours ago, it was unclear if Philadelphians would see the sight -- because the signal-caller had reportedly been battling some bad flu-like symptoms last week that worsened overnight Saturday.

In fact, things apparently got so miserable for Hurts over the weekend, the Eagles officially downgraded his status for the Seattle game to "questionable."

However, Hurts eventually made his way to Washington on Sunday -- and on Monday afternoon, just a couple hours before "Monday Night Football" kickoff, he strolled into the stadium looking OK.

The 25-year-old rocked sunglasses and carried his own bags ... moving without any noticeable hitch in his gait.

jalen hurts playing against the dallas cowboys
Getty

The Eagles could certainly use his presence -- they need to keep winning if they want to hold off the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown.

Monday's Eagles vs. Seahawks kickoff is slated for 5:15 PM PT ... and as it currently stands, Hurts will likely be under center for play No. 1 -- something Philly supporters will no doubt warmly welcome.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later