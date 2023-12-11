Fans Get In Wild Fistfight At Cowboys Vs. Eagles Game

Play video content

Two fans at the Cowboys vs. Eagles game got into a wild brawl ... and things turned so violent during the fight, the combatants almost destroyed thousands of dollars worth of memorabilia.

The scrap went down during the Cowboys' win over Philadelphia ... when a man wearing a Raiders Michael Crabtree jersey got into it with a Dallas fan.

It's unclear what started it all ... but video from the scene shows the two were throwing some serious haymakers at each other -- before they spilled into a pop-up shop full of rare, signed jerseys, photos and more.

Thankfully, while the two were going at it, none of the items appeared to be damaged.

The guys, however, continued to slug each other even after they moved on from the memorabilia tent ... punching each other in the face over and over again.

No word on if any arrests were made -- the footage of the tilt cut out before the fight concluded -- but it seems bystanders ultimately stepped in to calm things down.