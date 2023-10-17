Cowboys, Chargers Fans Get In Massive Brawl During 'MNF' Game

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cowboys Vs. Chargers Fans Get In Massive Brawl At Stadium ... During 'MNF' Game

10/17/2023 9:46 AM PT

Cowboys and Chargers players weren't the only ones throwing hands at Monday night's game -- their fans were too ... getting in a wild brawl in a concourse.

Around a dozen people clad in Los Angeles and Dallas jerseys were seen trying to beat the hell out of each other while at SoFi Stadium for the much-anticipated "Monday Night Football" contest.

It's unclear why the fight started ... but check out videos from the scene, both women and men were involved in the skirmish -- throwing punches left and right.

It didn't all seem to be Dallas vs. L.A., either ... as some Chargers supporters appeared to go at it with each other during the fracas as well.

Security ultimately got involved and looked like they mercifully restored order ... though no word if any arrests were made.

Of course, it was hardly the first tilt of the night ... as Cowboys pass rusher Dante Fowler got into it with Chargers star Austin Ekeler before the game, nearly causing an all-out melee on the field.

In the end, everyone in Dallas gear got to go home happy -- even if they were a little battered and bruised -- 'cause the Cowboys won the game, 20-17.

