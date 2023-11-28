Bradley Cooper Says He'd Choose Eagles Super Bowl Win Over 2024 Oscars

Play video content The Howard Stern Show / SiriusXM

Bradley Cooper says he'd trade away not one, not two -- but THREE Oscars in 2024 if it meant Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were this season's Super Bowl champions instead.

The A-list actor -- whose Oscar-worthy film, "Maestro," is set to drop next month -- made the stunning claim to Howard Stern earlier this week ... after the radio host posed a "Sophie's Choice" style question on-air.

"I really want you to answer this in a serious manner," Stern said to Cooper. "You win the Oscar not only for Best Director [for 'Maestro'] but Best Actor, and Carey Mulligan wins Best Actress."

"Or," Stern continued, "the Eagles have a Super Bowl victory."

Without hesitation, Cooper said, "Eagles Super Bowl victory. Eagles."

"I know," he added while shaking his head. "I'm sick."

When Stern asked if Cooper was lying, he repeated that he truly wasn't fibbin'.

It's an eyebrow-raising statement, to say the least ... considering Cooper's never won an Academy Award despite being nominated nine times -- and the Eagles just won a ring in 2018 (which he got to witness in person).

But, Bradley was adamant he'd still take a title for his beloved team over some golden hardware for his mantle.

Of course, it really might not be farfetched to think Bradley was telling the truth ... after all, he's been seen at Philly games regularly this season, including on Sunday, when he went crazy celebrating their overtime win against the Bills.