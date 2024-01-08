Jalen Hurts Suffers Gnarly Finger Injury In Loss To Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles not only lost to the Giants on Sunday, their star quarterback nearly lost function of an important digit on his throwing hand too.

Jalen Hurts suffered the gnarly finger injury during the second quarter of Philly's game against New York ... after the signal-caller banged his hand on linebacker Bobby Okereke's during a pass attempt.

Jalen Hurts middle finger doesn’t look normal pic.twitter.com/TMhniKx2jg — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 7, 2024 @JomboyMedia

Replays showed the collision with the Giants star was so violent, it popped Hurts' finger right out of place.

To his credit, Hurts hardly flinched ... and after a short trip to the medical tent, he somehow returned to the field.

A few minutes later, though, head coach Nick Sirianni pulled Hurts and other key starters as it became apparent the Eagles were going to lose the game.