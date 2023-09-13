Jalen Hurts, Angel Reese, & Ronald Acuña Jr. Named To Time's Next 100 List

Jalen Hurts, Angel Reese and Ronald Acuña Jr. got 'Next' ... 'cause the star athletes were just named to a prestigious Time magazine list naming the future leaders of the world!

The "100Next" list, compiled by Time, recognizes the "100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership" ... from sports stars to scientists.

Hurts -- who earned the cover spot on the magazine (there are also versions with singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini and Chef Mory Sacko) -- along with Reese, and Acuña Jr. are three of seven athletes to grace the list.

21-year-old Reese led the LSU Tigers women's basketball team to their first National Championship last year ... making history along the way with 34 double-doubles. Hoops great Candace Parker wrote about Angel for Time ... and she phrased it perfectly.

"Angel Reese is having more than just a moment. She’s just getting started."

As for 25-year-old Acuna Jr., the Braves star is the overwhelming favorite for National League MVP ... and future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera believes Ronald could be one of the best ever.

"Ronald? He has a great chance of becoming the best Venezuelan-born baseball player ever. It’s as simple as that," Venezulean-born Cabrera wrote for Time.

Let that sink in ... better than Cabrera. The Cabrera that's hit 510 home runs, made 12 All-Star teams, won 2 AL MVPs and a Triple Crown in 2012. Oh, he's also a World Series champ.

With Acuna, Miggy says it's more than just numbers.

"Ronald is more than just his statistics. He is the kind of player that fans pay to watch play. He can change the game with a single hit, his defense, or his baserunning."

As for Jalen, he's one of the best football players in the league ... and is expected to be in the mix for yet another trip to the Super Bowl this season. Hurts was paid very handsomely in the offseason ... signing a $255 million extension.

Peyton Manning, writing for Time, heaped praise on the Eagles QB.

"He’s not celebrating. He doesn’t see it as a reward. He sees it for what it is: the Eagles are paying him for what they expect him to do now," Manning said.

"He’s a model of how to approach a job. This is where the hard work begins."

USWNT's Sophia Smith, American golfer Rose Zhang, Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, and Spanish soccer star Salma Paralluelo were the other athletes who earned a spot on the list.