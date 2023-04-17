Jalen Hurts Signs Huge Extension W/ Eagles, Highest Paid Player In NFL

Jalen Hurts just GOT PAID ... the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback just became the highest-paid NFL player ever (yearly) after signing a 5-year extension worth over a quarter of a billion dollars!

The blockbuster deal was announced Monday morning, per Adam Schefter ... which will pay Hurts $255M through the 2028 season, with $179.3 million guaranteed.

That means Hurts gets $51 million average annually, making him the highest-paid player ever!

That's more than Patrick Mahomes, who averages $45M annually.

Of course, none of these figures factor in endorsements, etc.

Highest-paid QBs in the NFL in new money average per year:



1. Jalen Hurts: $51M

2. Aaron Rodgers: $49M

3. Kyler Murray: $46.1M

4. Deshaun Watson: $46M

5. Patrick Mahomes: $45M

6. Josh Allen: $43M

T-7. Daniel Jones: $40M

T-7. Matthew Stafford: $40M

T-7. Dak Prescott: $40M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2023 @FieldYates

Hurts also has a no-trade clause in the deal, the first in Eagles' history ... and the organization confirmed the deal by tweeting, "QB1 is here to stay."

Hurts had an interesting journey to the NFL. He had an amazing career at Alabama before he was benched for Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 CFP National Championship game.

Jalen ultimately transferred to Oklahoma for his senior year and was selected by the Eagles in the 2nd round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

From them, he's earned the fat contract.

He almost instantly became a star upon being named the starter ... logging 6,845 passing yards, and 38 passing touchdowns the last two seasons. But, he's not just a threrat to throw the ball ... he also ran for 1,544 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns.

.@JalenHurts talking about what motivates him hits different after the Super Bowl 👏 pic.twitter.com/nIbNNFrQIy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 14, 2023 @SportsCenter

Hurts led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl since 2018 -- and became the youngest QB to ever make it to the big game.

He also made history with the most rushing yards and rushing TDs by a QB in the SB.