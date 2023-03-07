New York Giants Signing Daniel Jones To New, Huge Contract

Daniel Jones ain't going anywhere ... he's staying in New York with the Giants -- agreeing to re-sign with the team for a WHOLE LOTTA cash!!!

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 25-year-old quarterback will be inking a new four-year deal with the Giants worth $160 MILLION. There's also $35 million in incentives tied to the contract too, Pelissero added.

The new pact now makes Jones one of the highest-paid players in the NFL ... averaging just a few mil per year less than guys like Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.

“Daniel Jones is the greatest Quarterback of all time at faking handoffs. Watch the tape. Their is an art to making defenders bite and [Daniel] is Leonardo da Vinci.”

-Shea Tierney, #Giants QBs coach

pic.twitter.com/b1Sd07b0uP — Hank The Stank  (@stankthehank) March 6, 2023 @stankthehank

Jones was certainly deserving of the new contract -- at least based on his play in 2022 -- he threw for 3,205 yards and 15 scores ... while rushing for 708 yards and seven more TDs.

He also led the G-Men to a playoff win over the Vikings as well.