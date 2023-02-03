Saquon Barkley Drilled In Face During Pro Bowl Dodgeball Game

Play video content Courtesy of NFL

Saquon Barkley can pull off nasty juke moves against linebackers on the football field, but when it comes to dodgeball and Demario Davis ... ehhh, not so much.

The New York Giants star proved he ain't exactly elite at the children's game during the 2023 Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball tournament ... taking a huge shot right to the face!!

Here's what happened ... Barkley and Davis, a New Orleans Saints linebacker, were the only ones left in the NFC offense vs. NFC defense competition on Thursday in Las Vegas -- and had to take each other out in a one-on-one showdown to win it all.

Barkley showed off some impressive defensive moves by bobbing and weaving at first ... but that ended quickly after Davis threw a heater right at the guy's face.

To his credit, Saquon shook it off -- and it actually helped his NFC team win ... because headshots aren't allowed, and Davis was DQ'ed for it.

"Got hit in my face," the 25-year-old said afterward on the Giants' Instagram, "but at the end of the day, we got the win. That's the only thing that matters."

Outside of the painful moment for Barkley, the night went off without a hitch ... featuring a crazy scene involving Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett ... who really showed off his athleticism in the NFC vs. AFC final.

