Saquon Barkley Hooks Up Penn State Football With His New Nike Air Trainers

Saquon Barkley was thinking about his alma mater before their huge game against Ohio State this weekend ... 'cause he just hooked up each Penn State player with his unreleased Nike signature kicks!!

The Nittany Lions thanked the New York Giants star running back for sending over his Air Trainer 3 collab sneakers ... saying, "Just delivered📍👀"

It's an EXTRA special gift ... 'cause these Nikes won't be available to purchase until next Friday.

The shoes are pretty dope -- they have an awesome colorway with SB's lightning logo in the heel and insole, plus his jersey #26 on the tongue ... and come with a price tag of $140.

SB always shows love to his alma mater ... just last month, the 24-year-old was hangin' on campus with students, getting wrecked in beer pong.

Of course, PSU fans looooove Barkley -- he left his mark during his three seasons by logging in 5,557 all-purpose yards, 53 total touchdowns ... and was a Heisman Trophy candidate.

The Pro Bowler also set the school record for most rushing touchdowns, most rushing yards by a freshman and sophomore and most total yards in a game.