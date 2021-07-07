Saquon Barkley Buys Stake In Energy Drink Company, Joins Kawhi Leonard

Red Bull who, Monster what?? Saquon Barkley is entering the energy drink game in a big way ... buying an ownership stake in X2 Performance, TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told 24-year-old Barkley -- who missed most of last season with a torn ACL -- spearheaded a round of funding totaling $15 million ... making Saquon an owner in the growing brand.

Before bringing Barkley on board, X2 wasn't lacking star power ... NBA MVP Kawhi Leonard is also a part-owner of the company.

X2 says they work with over 25 professional sports franchises ... with whom they provide their energy drinks and pre-workout supplements.

As for Barkley, the NY Giants star is one of the most marketable football players in the world.