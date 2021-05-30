Kawhi Leonard's 2013 NBA Finals Jersey Hits Auction, Ray Allen Corner 3

Kawhi Leonard's Spurs jersey from game 6 of the '13 NBA Finals -- when Ray Allen knocked down the most clutch 3-pointer ever -- just hit the auction block ... and with a big enough bank account, you can own a piece of NBA history.

Now, the actual jersey Leonard -- only 21 years old at the time -- wore during game 6 and 7 is available at sports memorabilia auction website, Lelands.

Kawhi was great in games 6 and 7 ... recording a double-double in both games. In game 6, Leonard scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. In game 7, KL dropped 19 points and grabbed 16 boards.

Unfortunately for the Spurs, Allen -- with the Heat trailing by 3 -- knocked down an improbable game-tying trey with only 5.2 seconds left in game 6.

Miami went on to win the game in overtime ... before wrapping up the series -- and winning the NBA title -- in game 7.

As for the actual jersey -- which Lelands tells us has been expertly photo matched -- the threads are size 2XL and features an NBA Finals patch.

Bidding for the jersey ends on Friday.