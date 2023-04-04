Donovan McNabb Surprises Make-A-Wish Kid After 17 Years, 'No Way, Bro!'

Play video content The Magazine Lifestyle/TMLTV

Ex-NFL superstar Donovan McNabb made one super fan's dream come true AGAIN over the weekend ... when the Eagles legend surprised a Make-A-Wish alum with a truly special reunion 17 years after their first meeting -- and the video is incredible.

The interaction was part of the annual Celebration Exotic Car Festival in Orlando ... which benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

29-year-old Charlie Pena was born with sickle cell anemia ... and when he was 12, he was granted the opportunity to coach the Philadelphia Eagles' mini camp for a day.

Fast forward to this past weekend ... when Pena was doing an interview about what the experience meant to him while at the car festival -- and out of nowhere, Donovan McNabb came through to say hello!!!

The whole thing was planned behind the scenes, but Pena had no idea it was going to happen ... saying, "No way, bro!!"

The two immediately shared a hug ... and both couldn't contain their excitement to meet up again.

"I'm so proud of you, man," Donovan said.

"I would've never thought that he would've been here right now, that I would ever see him again," Charlie -- who is now healthy with three daughters -- added.

The two also met up for the evening gala, where Donovan shared how important it is to be a role model and example for young fans everywhere -- and they shared a touching moment on stage.