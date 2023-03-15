LeBron James Signs Young Fan's 'I Promise' Book ... During Laker Game

Play video content Twitter / Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is still sidelined with an injury, but that didn't stop him from making a highlight play on Tuesday -- the L.A. superstar had an adorable moment with a young fan when he penned a special message in a copy of his "I Promise" book for her!!

James was on the bench as his Lakers defeated the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans ... but when he wasn't cheering on his teammates, he was busy connecting with a little girl in the stands named Parker, who was wearing a purple and gold #6 James jersey.

"Dear Parker, Nice meeting you!" LeBron said of the interaction on Instagram. "You’re a beautiful Young Black Queen! Don’t let nothing stop u from being whatever your mind and heart desires! Just from our short encounter yesterday I know you’re destined for greatness and i will always love you!!!"

"God bless you and best wishes to you ♾️🤎! Sincerely Mr. LeBron James aka Bugs Bunny friend!"

Of course, the "I Promise" book, published in 2020, shares the same name as the "I Promise" school that James helped start in Akron, Ohio ... and it reminds kids that success starts with them.

After James finished writing in the book ... he shared a warm embrace with the little girl, and it appears she mouths, "Thank you," to the 4-time MVP before walking away.

As we previously reported, James was working out and getting up some free throws at the team's shootaround earlier Tuesday ... the first time since he went down with the tendon injury.