Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Make-A-Wish Ahead Of Birthday

Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Make-A-Wish ... Ahead Of Birthday

2/15/2023 7:17 AM PT
Michael Jordan, Make A Wish
Getty

Michael Jordan's birthday is on Friday ... but instead of throwing a big bash ahead of turning 60 years old, the basketball legend is donating $10 MILLION to a great cause.

The Hall of Famer announced the massive contribution to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Wednesday ... saying he's been "honored" to work with the organization since 1989, helping put a smile on kids' faces through hundreds of granted requests.

"Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration," MJ said in a statement.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Make-A-Wish says Jordan has granted hundreds of wishes for kids since 1989 ... and has consistently been one of the most-requested celebrities among those battling serious health issues.

Of course, there will be tons of tributes pouring in for #23 when he turns the big 6-0 ... and the G.O.A.T. is asking his fans to follow his lead and make a donation for the cause in honor of the birthday.

"I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later