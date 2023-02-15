Michael Jordan Donates $10 Million To Make-A-Wish ... Ahead Of Birthday

Michael Jordan's birthday is on Friday ... but instead of throwing a big bash ahead of turning 60 years old, the basketball legend is donating $10 MILLION to a great cause.

The Hall of Famer announced the massive contribution to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Wednesday ... saying he's been "honored" to work with the organization since 1989, helping put a smile on kids' faces through hundreds of granted requests.

"Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration," MJ said in a statement.

Make-A-Wish says Jordan has granted hundreds of wishes for kids since 1989 ... and has consistently been one of the most-requested celebrities among those battling serious health issues.

Of course, there will be tons of tributes pouring in for #23 when he turns the big 6-0 ... and the G.O.A.T. is asking his fans to follow his lead and make a donation for the cause in honor of the birthday.