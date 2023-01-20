Michael Jordan's '97 U.D. Game Jersey Auto Card Sells For $840,000 At Auction

A Michael Jordan 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch Autograph Card sold for $840,000 at auction Thursday evening ... becoming one of the highest-priced MJ cards ever!

Officials at PWCC tell TMZ Sports the card, which features a swatch from His Airness' 1992 All-Star Game jersey, as well as an MJ autograph, is now the sixth-highest selling Jordan card in card collecting history.

And, it's not hard to understand why ... aside from the patch and signature, there just aren't many cards out there. In fact, only 23 cards were produced (a nod to MJ's jersey #). This card was graded mint/near mint (BGS 8) by Beckett. The autograph received a perfect 10 score.

"It's a piece of history in that it was the very first time you could pull a game-used and autographed Michael Jordan card out of a trading card pack," PWCC exec Jesse Craig said of the rare card.

During the 1992 All-Star Game, Jordan put up stellar numbers ... leading all players in minutes (31) and scoring a team-high of 18 points and five assists.

Magic Johnson, who returned to the court after retiring in 1991, guarded MJ one-on-one ... in one of the most iconic moments in NBA All-Star game history.

In a battle of MJ vs. MJ, it was Magic who got the best of Michael ... his team went on to win 153-113, and Johnson won the All-Star Game MVP, scoring 25 points and dishing nine assists.

But, Jordan got the last laugh ... the Bulls won their second consecutive championship after defeating the Trail Blazers in the NBA Finals.