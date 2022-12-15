LeBron James' 2013 Finals Game 7 Jersey To Hit Auction, Could Fetch $3 Million

The threads LeBron James wore as he secured his second NBA Finals MVP can be yours -- but ya better have some serious coin layin' around to pay for it!!

Sotheby's Auction tells TMZ Sports ... the King's Game 7 jersey from the classic 2013 series against the Spurs is hitting the block -- and could come with a price tag of over $3 MILLION!!!

James wore the #6 red and white gear in the first half of the thrilling contest -- the first Game 7 of his NBA Finals career -- and Sotheby's officials say it's "the most valuable LeBron James jersey to ever be offered at auction and among the most valuable jerseys of all time."

Nearly a decade ago, LBJ and the Miami Heat beat San Antonio 98-88 in the finale of the 2013 NBA Finals -- making it James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade's second-straight championship together.

'Bron won his second Finals MVP in the process ... locking in the honor after scoring 37 points and adding 12 rebounds.

"This game ranks as one of the most important performances of LeBron's career, during what has been widely debated as his greatest NBA season," Sotheby's officials said.