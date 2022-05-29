LeBron James Autographed Basketball W/ H.S. Teammates Hits Auction

A super-rare item from LeBron James' legendary high school career is about to hit auction -- a basketball signed by the King and his teammates from St. Vincent-St. Mary ... and it could come with a big price tag!!

Of course, James was one of the biggest hoops stars as a high schooler ... and his accolades tell it all -- 2-time Mr. Basketball USA, 2-time Gatorade National Player of the Year, 3-time Ohio Mr. Basketball, McDonald's National Player of the Year and a 2003 national title to top it all off.

Before all that, the squad from LBJ's 2000 season all teamed up and scribbled their Hancocks on a ball ... and anyone who followed LBJ since day one will recognize some names.

Besides LBJ's autograph -- which received an 8/10 grade -- you can see his teammates Dru Joyce, Sian Cotton and others inscribed on the ball.

In fact, right next to James' signature is Maverick Carter ... who is currently business partners with the Lakers superstar and one of the founders of LRMR Ventures.

The ball -- that hits Heritage Auctions on June 4 -- has 11 overall signatures and is expected to sell for over $5k!!