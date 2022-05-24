LeBron James Begs For Change After 14 Kids Killed In School Shooting

LeBron James is devastated after another shooter took the lives of at least 14 students at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday ... and he's now begging for it all to stop.

"There simply has to be change!" the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said just minutes after the tragedy happened. "HAS TO BE!!"

Texas Governor Greg Abbott just revealed 14 kids and a teacher were killed at a Uvalde Elementary School on Tuesday morning -- explaining an 18-year-old has been identified as the suspected gunman.

James -- who has three children himself -- was clearly sick to his stomach after hearing the news ... taking to his Twitter page to plead for officials to make changes to try to put an end to the horrific mass shootings.

"My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX!" LeBron said.

"Like when is enough enough man!!!" the 37-year-old added. "These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously 'AT SCHOOL' where it's suppose to be the safest!"

LeBron then said he's "Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools."