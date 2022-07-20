LeBron, Kobe, MJ Triple Logoman Card Hits Auction, Could Sell For $3 Mil!

A mint, one-of-one Upper Deck Exquisite Triple Logoman card containing actual jersey patches from LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan just hit the auction block, and will sell for MILLIONS!!

The card went live on Goldin Auctions website Wednesday morning ... and it's one of the coolest and most sought-after cards in existence. That's because, aside from containing real memorabilia from the basketball legends, it's literally the only one of its kind ... and it happens to be in perfect condition (Gem Mint 10).

In fact, it's the only Logoman to ever receive a perfect score ... so when collectors found out about the card/perfect condition, many freaked!

Ken Goldin, CEO of GA, tells us the card could sell for upwards of $3 million. Bidding opens at $750K.

The front of the UD Exquisite features 3 NBA patches from game-used jerseys, worn by James, Jordan and Bryant. It's unclear exactly when they rocked the jerseys which ended up in the card ... but they were worn during real-deal NBA games.

On the back is a message congratulating the (very lucky and now wealthy) owner of the special card.

"You have received a Michael Jordan. LeBron lames and Kobe Bryant Game-Used trading card. On the front of this card are pieces of memorabilia that have been certified to us as having been used in an NBA game. We hope you enjoy this piece of basketball history, as we continue to keep you as close as you can get!" the card reads.

And, don't think Logoman's go for huge amounts of money. A LeBron James Logoman card recently sold for 2.4 million ... and that only had 3 King James patches (Cavs, Heat, Lakers jersey).

Of course, by almost all accounts, MJ, LeBron and Kobe are three of the greatest players to ever hoop. They've combined 10 NBA MVPs, 15 NBA championships, and 50 All-Star game selections.