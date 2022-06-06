LeBron James Triple Logoman Card Hits Auction Block, Could Sell For Over $6.6 Mil

A one-of-a-kind LeBron James Triple Logoman card -- which many experts consider the most coveted modern collectible in the world -- is hitting the auction block ... and we're told it could sell for OVER $6 MILLION!!

TMZ Sports has learned that the card, which features 3 NBA logo patches from jerseys worn by the King, is expected to rival the all-time record of $6.6 million -- which a wealthy collector paid for a Honus Wagner T-206 card -- when it hits the block at Goldin Auctions on June 8.

Just the fact the Bron card is being talked about in the same breath as the T-206 Wagner -- considered the "Holy Grail" of trading cards -- is pretty incredible, but to think the Logoman could go for nearly $7 million is insane.

“The LeBron James Triple Logoman card is the undisputed holy grail of modern cards,” said Goldin founder Ken Goldin.

The three NBA logo patches on the front of the card come from a Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers jersey ... each of James' three teams.

Triple Logoman cards are super rare ... only five were made by Panini as part of their 2020-21 "Flawless" collection. Only one LeBron TL exists.

The back of the card features a small certificate of authenticity ... and details LBJ's four NBA titles.

How badly do collectors want the card? Drake purchased 10 cases (at $46K each) as he attempted to track down the Triple Logoman Bron.

Drizzy -- who has gotten heavy into card collecting -- pulled several Michael Jordan rookie cards, but unfortunately, no dice on the LeBron.