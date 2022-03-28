Drake Pulls Multiple Rare Michael Jordan Rookie Cards That Could Be Worth $1 Mil

Play video content Goldin

Drake pulled a rare, 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card -- and 5 other valuable MJ's -- live on Instagram, and they're worth hundreds of thousands of dollars!!

The hip-hop superstar -- who's been heavy into card collecting lately -- busted open a bunch of boxes of top-of-the-line cards, including Flawless and 1986 Fleer boxes with Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions.

FYI, a box of Flawless alone goes for $46K ... and Drizzy had 10 boxes.

Goldin was opening cards while Drake sat alongside watching. Then, it was Drake's time to take over cracking the packs.

First pack ... a 1986 Fleer MJ rookie that could be worth well in excess of $200K! Depending on the grade, the card has sold for anywhere between mid-50K to over 700K.

Talk about good luck. But, there was more.

Drake ultimately hit on 6 Jordan's ... 3 rookie cards and 3 stickers, before he and Goldin shut down the IG Live.