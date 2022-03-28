Drake Pulls Multiple Rare Michael Jordan Rookie Cards That Could Be Worth $1 Mil
3/28/2022 10:32 AM PT
Drake pulled a rare, 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card -- and 5 other valuable MJ's -- live on Instagram, and they're worth hundreds of thousands of dollars!!
The hip-hop superstar -- who's been heavy into card collecting lately -- busted open a bunch of boxes of top-of-the-line cards, including Flawless and 1986 Fleer boxes with Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions.
FYI, a box of Flawless alone goes for $46K ... and Drizzy had 10 boxes.
Goldin was opening cards while Drake sat alongside watching. Then, it was Drake's time to take over cracking the packs.
First pack ... a 1986 Fleer MJ rookie that could be worth well in excess of $200K! Depending on the grade, the card has sold for anywhere between mid-50K to over 700K.
Talk about good luck. But, there was more.
Drake ultimately hit on 6 Jordan's ... 3 rookie cards and 3 stickers, before he and Goldin shut down the IG Live.
All told, if the cards grade out to Mint 10s, they could be worth over $1 million! Not bad for a night's work.