Rare Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Autographed Card Up For Auction

Want an autograph from not one, not two, but THREE G.O.A.T.s?!

A basketball card featuring signatures from three of the greatest basketball players ever -- Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant -- is up for sale ... and its current price is $160,000!!

TMZ Sports is told ... the unique '08 Upper Deck Radiance card features the John Hancock of 3 NBA legends in one place ... and is in great condition -- its centering has a grade of 9.5, corners have a 8.5 grade, and edges have a 9.0.

The card is pretty special -- Kobe, MJ, and Bron's images are featured on the front ... with their individual autographs in blue ink on see-through surface next to their respective photos.

The back of the card sports the Lakers, Bulls, and Cavs logos ... representing the three franchises the basketball icons were synonymous with during their storied careers.

PWCC Marketplace listed the card ... and exec. Jesse Craig tells us pieces of memorabilia like this are in high demand.

"Collectors are increasingly seeking out autographs from athletes considered to hold ‘immortal’ status in their sport," Craig says ... explaining all three athletes' autographs on one card is extremely difficult to find.

On top of that, there are only 5 copies of this exact card in existence ... so yeah, this thing is special.

PWCC tells us a card bearing the names of Bryant, MJ, and James sold for $322,260 back in October 2021, according to public sales data ... and considering the names involved, don't be surprised if this sells for even more.

"It’s an insanely scarce offering that exists, and we’re extremely excited that it is up for auction at PWCC."

There's only four days left in the auction ... before PWCC's extended bidding window begins on Saturday.