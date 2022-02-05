Half Ripped Honus Wagner 'Holy Grail' Card On Auction Block, Could Rake In $500K+

A Honus Wagner T206 card -- known as the "Holy Grail" of cards to collectors -- is on the auction block and is expected to bring in over $500K ... and did we mention THE CARD IS RIPPED IN HALF!!

Yes, undeniable proof the memorabilia market is on freakin' fire.

The 1909-1911 T206 card -- arguably the most coveted -- is on the block at SCP Auctions ... and this version of the card (only about 60 are estimated to be in existence) is torn, right through the Hall of Famers face.

The T206 card, produced by the American Tobacco Company, has an interesting backstory. It was only produced for a few years ... but was halted because legend has it Wagner -- an 8x NL batting champ -- did not want his face connected to cigarettes.

The auction -- which closes Saturday night -- already has 18 bids, with the top one coming in at just under 400K. But, auction president David Kohler believes the final price could go well above half a million bucks.

If half a card brings in half a million ... what's a full card go for??

Last summer a T206 sold for over $6.5 million at auction ... the most expensive card ever sold.