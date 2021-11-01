Barry Bonds' 500th Home Run Ball Sells For $300k

Wanna own Barry Bonds' iconic 500th home run ball??

Welp, it’s too late ... ‘cause the piece of history just sold at an auction for a whopping $300k!!

Bonds' ball -- which was hit off Dodgers pitcher Terry Adams -- was among the top sellers in SCP Auctions' Fall catalog ... and sold for $50k more than expected.

It’s not hard to see why someone would want to get their hands on this particular item -- Bonds is one of, if not THE greatest, hitters in MLB history ... and he’s got a legitimate argument in the GOAT discussion.

Of course, this homer ball was recovered as a result of the valiant efforts of a fan who retrieved it from the waters of McCovey Cove on April 17, 2001 (his signature is on the ball, too).

On top of the Bonds ball, the Honus Wagner T206 card -- considered the Holy Grail of sports collectibles -- sold for an incredible $1.1 million.

Altogether, the auction -- which closed this past weekend -- set more than two dozen records, with sales totaling $5.6 million.

SCP President David Kohler said ... "The sports memorabilia market is on fire, as evidenced by the world records we set."

"From high-end graded cards to the best of sports memorabilia, the results of our Fall Premier Auction are astonishing."