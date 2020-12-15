Steph Curry Rookie Card Gets $600k At Auction, Most Expensive Curry Item Ever!

Breaking News

It's not a game-worn jersey, sneakers or autographed basketball -- no the most expensive Steph Curry item ever is THIS piece of cardboard ...

You're looking at a 2009/10 Panini National Treasures "Century Gold" Steph Curry signed patch/autograph rookie card ... and it just sold for $616,000 at auction!!!

The guys at Goldin Auctions facilitated the deal this week ... and they say the cash it fetched now makes it the priciest piece of Curry memorabilia ever.

As for why ... the card is insanely rare -- it's 1 of only 25 ever made, and its 9.5 grade gives it nearly a perfect 10 score for its edges, centering and signature.

The card also features a landmark on the patch -- part of Curry's number appears to be visible on the swatch -- which makes the piece even MORE valuable to card enthusiasts.

Of course, the Curry piece is just the latest in the trading card world to explode in value ... the past few months have brought INSANE prices among collectors.

Just a few days ago, Wayne Gretzky's rookie card sold for $1.3 MIL at auction ... making it the most pricey hockey card ever.

And, a few weeks before that, Rob Kardashian himself pulled an ultra-rare Tom Brady card that could land a fortune at auction too!!