Steph Curry 'In My Own Bubble,' Celebrating Anniversary with Ayesha

No bubble? No problem!

Steph Curry found a silver lining with his Golden State Warriors not qualifying for the NBA Bubble ... he got to spend his anniversary with his wife!

Steph and Ayesha celebrated 9 years of marriage on Thursday by spending a day at the beach -- climbing rocks, kissing and taking pics!

"Nine years in. And what they say? Forever to go! I love you," Steph said in a love note to Ayesha.

"Thank you for always making me better, for pushing me, for keeping it real with me, for bringing light and energy to every room you walk in, for showing our kids what it means to be passionate and caring and loving, for always being my eyes and ears, Traveling with me on every high and every low, and most importantly....for always being unapologetically you!"

Steph jokingly tagged location of the pics as, "My Own Bubble."

Ayesha and Steph met in a church youth group in Charlotte when they were teenagers and the rest is history.

They tied the knot in 2011 and have 3 kids together.

As for basketball ... Steph doesn't seem bitter about not being in the bubble with the league's other top stars.