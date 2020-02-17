Steph Curry and Ayesha Grind It Out In Sexy Beach Bikini Pic

Steph Curry and Ayesha What's Poppin'?!? Grinding It Out On Vacay!!!

2/17/2020 7:11 AM PT
Breaking News

Steph Curry didn't attend the NBA All-Star game ... he had better plans!

The superstar is currently on a pretty sick beach vacation with his wife, Ayesha (looks like they're in Mexico) ... and clearly, they're super into each other.

Here's Steph bustin' out a little hip thrust while a bikini-clad Ayesha licks on his face.

Steph posted a caption, "Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!"

Ayesha replied, "You coulda at least popped a filter on this. I love you though"

The couple got some social media love from Steph's NBA pals -- with people like Kevin Durant commenting, "Living your best life bro."

Dwyane Wade added, "Like That!!!"

Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011. They have 3 kids together.

So, why didn't Steph play in the All-Star game? He's still recovering from a hand injury he suffered back in October. Curry insists he's still aiming to return to the court this season, but it doesn't really make a lot of sense since the Warriors are 12-43, the worst record in the NBA.

Just enjoy your vacation, bro.

Launch Gallery
Ayesha Curry's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

12 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video