Steph Curry and Ayesha Grind It Out In Sexy Beach Bikini Pic

Steph Curry and Ayesha What's Poppin'?!? Grinding It Out On Vacay!!!
2/17/2020 7:11 AM PT
Steph Curry didn't attend the NBA All-Star game ... he had better plans!
The superstar is currently on a pretty sick beach vacation with his wife, Ayesha (looks like they're in Mexico) ... and clearly, they're super into each other.
Here's Steph bustin' out a little hip thrust while a bikini-clad Ayesha licks on his face.
Steph posted a caption, "Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!"
Ayesha replied, "You coulda at least popped a filter on this. I love you though"
The couple got some social media love from Steph's NBA pals -- with people like Kevin Durant commenting, "Living your best life bro."
Dwyane Wade added, "Like That!!!"
Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011. They have 3 kids together.
So, why didn't Steph play in the All-Star game? He's still recovering from a hand injury he suffered back in October. Curry insists he's still aiming to return to the court this season, but it doesn't really make a lot of sense since the Warriors are 12-43, the worst record in the NBA.
Just enjoy your vacation, bro.
