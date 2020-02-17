Steph Curry and Ayesha Grind It Out In Sexy Beach Bikini Pic

Grinding It Out On Vacay!!!

Breaking News

Steph Curry didn't attend the NBA All-Star game ... he had better plans!

The superstar is currently on a pretty sick beach vacation with his wife, Ayesha (looks like they're in Mexico) ... and clearly, they're super into each other.

Here's Steph bustin' out a little hip thrust while a bikini-clad Ayesha licks on his face.

Steph posted a caption, "Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!"

Ayesha replied, "You coulda at least popped a filter on this. I love you though"

The couple got some social media love from Steph's NBA pals -- with people like Kevin Durant commenting, "Living your best life bro."

Steph and Ayesha have been married since 2011. They have 3 kids together.

So, why didn't Steph play in the All-Star game? He's still recovering from a hand injury he suffered back in October. Curry insists he's still aiming to return to the court this season, but it doesn't really make a lot of sense since the Warriors are 12-43, the worst record in the NBA.