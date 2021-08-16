Honus Wagner T206 Card Sells For $6.6 Million, Most Expensive Sports Card of All Time!

Honus Wagner 'Holy Grail' Card Sells For $6.6 Mil Most Expensive Card Ever!!

8/16/2021 8:05 AM PT
Honus Wagner card

A 110-year-old Honus Wagner card -- one of the most coveted pieces of sports memorabilia -- just SMASHED the previous record sale price for a card ... selling for $6.6 MILLION!!

As we previously reported, the "holy grail" 1909-1911 T206 Wagner card recently hit the Robert Edwards Auction block ... and was expected to bring in over $6 million.

Well, that's exactly what happened ... after 26 bids, the card sold for a record price of $6.6 million!!

"This is the Mona Lisa of baseball cards," Robert Edwards' President told us, "and it’s a statement piece of epic proportions."

FYI, the previous record price belonged to a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card and a LeBron James rookie card that both sold in 2021 for $5.2 million.

The Wagner card -- graded VG 3 (very good) by graders at SGC -- was made by American Tobacco Company ... and only about 50 to 60 are known to exist.

The identity of the (very wealthy) buyer is not known.

During his 21-year career -- mostly with the Pittsburgh Pirates -- Wagner had 3,430 hits, 101 home runs, 722 stolen bases with a batting average of .329!

Honus also shares the NL record for the most batting titles (8) ever.

The Pirates legend died in 1955 ... but still continues to make history!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later