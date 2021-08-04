Honus Wagner Holy Grail Card Expected To Fetch Over $6 Million

A 1909 Honus Wagner baseball card -- arguably the most coveted sports card to ever exist -- is up for auction ... and is expected to sell for OVER $6 MILLION!!

Bidding for the super rare T206 card (only about 50-60 are known to exist) STARTS at $1 million ... but the experts at Robert Edwards Auction -- who are selling the Wagner -- tell TMZ Sports they predict it'll shatter that price.

In fact, we're told REA believes the collectible has a chance to topple the 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card ... which sold for $5.2 million this year.

Wagner was an 8x NL batting champion and is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame ... but that isn't the only reason the card is so valuable.

Honus reportedly despised the card because it was made by a cigarette company ... American Tobacco Company.

ATC only made a handful of the cards ... creating huge demand.

"This is an exciting time in our field, and I believe that timing is right for this card to become the most valuable card ever sold at public auction. This is the Mona Lisa of baseball cards, and it’s a statement piece of epic proportions,” Robert Edwards president tells us.

Bidding on the card ends August 15 ... the only question is, does it exceed $5,200,000?!

