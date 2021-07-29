Rare Mike Trout Rookie Card Sells For Over $1 Million To Famous DJ!!

Mike Trout Rare Rookie Card Sells For $1 Mil!! ... 1-of-1 Topps Platinum

7/29/2021 8:29 AM PT

A one-of-one Mike Trout rookie card just sold for OVER $1 MILLION in a private sale to one of the industries top DJ's ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The 2011 "Platinum" Mike Trout Topps Update card is one of the most coveted modern-day baseball cards in existence.

We're told that DJ Skee -- who's worked with top artists like Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone -- along with Mint 10 business partners Courtney and Carter Reum (Paris Hilton's fiancé) ... dropped nearly $1.1 milli on the cardboard.

Collectible marketplace, PWCC brokered the sale, according to the company.

The front of the card features a photo of a then 19-year-old Trout at the plate in his Angels uni. The back is stamped 1/1 ... and says "The New Jersey born speedster debuted on July 8 vs. Seattle, then showed his wares the next night with his first hit and two runs."

mike trout card

The card -- rated a Mint 9 by the card graders at Beckett -- will be on display this week at the Topps booth at the National Sports Card Convention in Chicago.

And, if you don't have 7 figures to spend on a card, Skee teamed up with Topps ... and is releasing a wayyyy more affordable, $20 card that resembles the ultra-rare Platinum card.

Of course, the high-end card market has EXPLODED over the last few years ... a 2009 Bowman Chrome Superfractor sold for $3.9 million in August 2020.

