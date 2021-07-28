Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card Sells For $4.3 Mil, Most Expensive Football Card Ever!

A Patrick Mahomes rookie card just sold for over $4 MILLION ... and the price tag was so staggering, even the NFL star himself couldn't believe it!!!

PWCC Marketplace announced the sale Wednesday ... saying the deal officially makes the piece the most expensive football card ever.

And, Mahomes was blown away by it all ... tweeting of the item, "My goodness."

As for why the card is so coveted ... it's an ULTRA rare 2017 Panini National Treasures piece that features Mahomes' signature and a cutout of an NFL shield patch from one of his Chiefs jerseys.

It's the only card of its kind to ever be created (AKA a 1-of-1) ... and it was also given an 8.5 grade, which means it's in damn-near perfect condition.

The $4.3 million price tag easily topped the previous football card record of $3.1 million that an autographed Tom Brady rookie card fetched in the spring.

As for the buyer of the Mahomes piece, it's been revealed LJ's Card Shop in Ohio scored the card ... and a store spokesperson said they're fired up over the purchase.

“We are continually hunting for unique cards that add to our collection in a meaningful way," the spokesperson said. "The 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield Patrick Mahomes Rookie is truly a piece of art."