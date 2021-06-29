Soccer Legend Mia Hamm's Rookie Card Sells For $34,440, Most Expensive Female Card Ever!

Soccer Legend Mia Hamm Rookie Card Sells For $34K ... Most Expensive Female Card Ever!!!

6/29/2021 8:45 AM PT
Getty/Goldin Auction

Soccer legend Mia Hamm is making history yet again ... her rookie card just set a record for the most expensive female sports card ever -- smashing the previous record!!

The 1992 Sports Illustrated for Kids rookie card -- graded a PERFECT 10 by PSA -- hit the auction block at Goldin Auctions a few weeks back ... and it's a thing of beauty.

Over the weekend, the card sold for $34,440!!!

Goldin Auction

The huge sales price makes this card the most expensive female card ever ... more than doubling the previous record -- a $16k Alex Morgan card.

It's not a surprise that Hamm's card made history ... she's a soccer icon.

Mia played forward from 1987 to 2004, winning 2 Olympic gold medals with the USA women's soccer team and is a 2-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion.

She was also the first female inducted into the World Football Hall of Fame (2013) and even has a building named after her at Nike headquarters.

Hamm also held the record for most international goals (158) by a woman -- or man!

Just add it to the (very) long list of Hamm's accomplishments!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later