Natalie Portman, Serena Williams Launching Women's Pro Soccer Team In L.A.

There's a huge group of super powerful women teaming up to bring pro women's soccer to L.A. by 2022 ... including Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and more!

The group is calling itself Angel City -- and they're working with the National Women's Soccer League to establish the city's first pro team.

The NWSL is the women's version of the MLS -- but they only have 9 teams throughout the country in cities like Portland, Orlando, Tacoma, etc.

But, the Angel City group claims there's heavy fan demand in Los Angeles ... and they're rallying together to get a team here, stat.

The lead investors are Portman, technology mogul Kara Nortman, gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian is married to Serena Williams -- who is part of a smaller investment group affiliated with the team which includes a TON of other big names.

Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba and Lilly Singh are on board -- along with soccer legends Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Shannon Boxx and more.

"Today we take an exciting step by announcing the first women majority-owned and led ownership group," Portman said.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this incredible group of people to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles."

"Together, we aim to build not only a winning team on the field, but also to develop a passionately loyal fan base. We also hope to make a substantive impact on our community, committing to extending access to sports for young people in Los Angeles through our relationship with the LA84 Foundation."

"Sports are such a joyful way to bring people together, and this has the power to make tangible change for female athletes both in our community and in the professional sphere.”

So far, the organization has not announced a team name or logo -- but plan on releasing that info sometime soon.