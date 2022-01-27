Serena Williams Rookie Card Sells For $117k, Most Expensive Women's Sports Card Ever

Serena Williams has just added yet another amazing achievement to her resume ... one of her rookie cards just sold for $117,000, making it the most expensive women's sports card ever made.

TMZ Sports has confirmed the 1999 Sports Illustrated For Kids piece just sold at the PWCC January Premier Auction ... and its $117k price tag shattered the previous record for a women's sports card (also set by Williams) by nearly $75,000.

The card is incredible -- because it came out of a perforated set in a Sports Illustrated For Kids magazine over two decades ago, not many survived at all ... but this one was somehow given a perfect 10 rating.

The rare piece -- which features a young Serena in the middle of a forehand shot -- has perfect corners and perfect centering.

On the back, it has a description of her game, which started out with the sentence, "Serena is the hottest rising star in women's tennis."

Another Serena card, meanwhile, also sold for big coin at the PWCC auction this month -- with a 2003 Netpro Elite Glossy Tennis Serena Williams Rookie card fetching $96,000.

PWCC exec Jesse Craig tells us the huge dollar amount for the cards "really solidify [Serena] as one of the Greatest of All Times in tennis -- be it men's or women's."

"This is also a huge milestone for women’s sports cards in general as it breaks the six-figure sales barrier for the first time," Craig added.

Craig continued, saying the prices also show "collectors consider her as one of the greatest athletes of all time regardless of the sport."