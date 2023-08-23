Angel Reese Says She Has To Take LSU Classes Online Due To Popularity

You can't see Angel Reese on the court OR in class -- the LSU superstar says she's so popular on campus these days, she has to handle all her academics online!!

The Tigers forward revealed the adjustment in a new interview with Teen Vogue this week ... saying she wasn't expecting to blow up the way she did after the women's hoops team won its first-ever championship back in April.

"I didn't think I was going to be on Shade Room every time I post something," Reese said.

Reese -- who went viral after making John Cena/Tony Yayo's famous gesture all up in Iowa baller Caitlin Clark's face -- explained the attention she got in Baton Rouge became a little bit too much for the 21-year-old student-athlete.

"I don't feel like I'm a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I've had on not just women's basketball, but sports in general, and Black women," Reese said. "Things have changed for me."

Her money has also changed -- Reese signed several NIL deals worth up to $1.6 million since becoming a star, but she's not letting the money and fame distract her from what's most important to her.

"School's first, basketball is next," Reese said. "I wouldn't be here without school and basketball, so that's my priority."

Once she's done with that, Angel said she plans to play in the WNBA ... and hopes to retire her mom ASAP.

"My mom is my rock," Reese added. "Everything I do is just for her and my brother."