LSU's Angel Reese Makes Cameo In Latto, Cardi B Music Video

Angel Reese went from "you can't see me" to "you can see me everywhere" ... 'cause the LSU superstar is front and center in Latto and Cardi B's new music video!!

The 21-year-old hooper has been on top of the world ever since the Tigers beat Iowa to win the national championship in April ... securing huge opportunities like posing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and raking in millions of dollars through endorsement deals.

Now, Reese can add yet another accomplishment to her list -- starring alongside Latto and Cardi in their visuals for the song, "Put It On Da Floor Again" ... which dropped Thursday night.

Reese makes several appearances during the grocery store scenes in the 3-minute video ... pushing Latto in a shopping cart and holding up a makeshift hoop as the Atlanta M.C. dunked a stuffed heart.

But the biggest highlight comes during Cardi's verse ... when she raps "I been ballin' so damn hard, coulda went to LSU" as the camera cuts to a mean-mugging Reese.

Reese tweeted about the cameo ... saying, "i told y’all i wanted to be a video vixen😭"

Angel Reese hit Caitlin Clark with the John Cena celebration 💀pic.twitter.com/BO32fmpg8Q — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 2, 2023 @sportingnews

It's not the only LSU/Latto connection -- Reese's Flau'jae Johnson also dropped her own cover of the same song last month.