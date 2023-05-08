LSU Star Angel Reese Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

It turns out you CAN see Angel Reese after all ... the LSU superstar just landed her next big gig -- the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition!!

The hooper has been on top of the world ever since she led the Tigers to a championship over Iowa in April ... largely in part thanks to her unapologetic John Cena "You Can't See Me" celebration right in Caitlin Clark's face.

Now that she's a household name, Reese has been getting a ton of NIL deals and other opportunities ... including officially becoming an S.I. model!!

The photo shoot is pretty fitting -- not only is Reese rocking an LSU purple bikini, but she's also pointing at her finger in one of the shots ... just like she did as the Tigers beat the Hawkeyes to secure the title.

"Despite her quick rise to fame, Angel has continued to stay unapologetically herself and allowed her confidence to always shine through, which is why we applaud her for the inspiration she has become both on and off the court," the publication said of the decision to include her in this year's issue.

Reese isn't the only Tiger getting the honor -- gymnastics and social media star Olivia Dunne was also picked to pose for the mag.