LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Poses In Bikini For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

LSU gymnast and social media superstar Olivia Dunne's stock continues to rise -- the beloved influencer was just nabbed to star in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition!!

The publication just announced the 20-year-old's next big move on Thursday ... sharing several smoking-hot snaps to confirm her spot in next month's issue.

Of course, Dunne has a massive following on TikTok and Instagram ... boasting millions of followers on both platforms.

Dunne -- who makes millions off the NCAA's recent name, image and likeness rules -- spoke about the big move on Thursday ... saying, "Thank you @SI_Swimsuit for making my dreams come true💕"

SI Swim editor MJ Day explained the decision to include Dunne in the annual mag ... saying the athlete is way more than a sexy star.

"The refusal of some to appreciate Livvy for being more than just a pretty blonde is missing the point," Day said. "The backlash she received for 'leveraging' her sexuality for endorsement dollars after the NIL restrictions were lifted is incorrect."

"We are here to celebrate this incredible young woman and encourage the world to respect and applaud Livvy and her fellow athletes for owning the blood, sweat and tears that have fueled a lifetime of achievements."