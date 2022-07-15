LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Lands Cheerleader Role In Walker Hayes' New Music Video

LSU star gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne ditched the leotards and the balance beams for pom poms and a cheerleader 'fit for Walker Hayes' new music video -- and she crushed the role!

Hayes -- one of the biggest stars in today's country music scene -- dropped his vid for his hit song "Y'all Life" on Friday ... and Dunne made several appearances in it.

Throughout the football-themed video, the athlete and social media star -- who has 5.6 million followers on TikTok and another 1.9 million on Instagram -- flipped on the sidelines and cheered on the fake action on the field.

Hayes, meanwhile, sang about growing up in the South as one of the team's coaches.

Dunne was pumped to see the final results drop on Friday ... writing on her social media page, "Thank you @walkerhayes for including me in your music video for Y'all Life!"

The cameo is just the latest cool thing to go down in Dunne's life -- Livvy, one of the best gymnasts in the country, signed massive NIL deals in the past year and has appeared in multiple ads and commercials recently as well.