LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Says Phone Stolen At Revolve Festival

Revolve Festival was a nightmare for a ton of influencers ... and social media star Olivia "Livvy" Dunne was no exception -- the LSU gymnast says someone made off with her phone!!

Of course, the complaints piled in about the super-exclusive bash during Weekend 1 of Coachella ... with folks claiming they were stranded in the heat at shuttle stops without water or any other way to make it to the venue.

Dunne says her experience wasn't all gravy, either ... sharing a pic in a pink outfit while breaking the bad news.

"To the person who pick-pocketed my phone, thanks I needed an upgrade anyways:) #revolvefestival," Dunne said on Instagram.

The awful turn of events didn't completely ruin Dunne's time, though ... as she posted a TikTok from 'Chella in front of the iconic Ferris wheel.

Dunne is one of the best gymnasts in the country ... and was a Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-American in 2021.

On top of being an incredible athlete, Dunne also has a massive social media audience ... with 5.2 million followers on TikTok and another 1.7 million on Instagram.

The presence has helped her rake in a ton of dough ... as Dunne has earned more than $1 million in name, image and likeness deals.