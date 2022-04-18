Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia Headline Coachella Night 3

4/18/2022 6:34 AM PT
The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia wrapped up Coachella weekend 1 with an epic set on night 3, giving the massive crowd a night to remember.

SHM played solo for the first hour, with classics like "Don't You Worry Child" and "Save The World" -- easy to say the crowd was hyped.

The Weeknd joined the group onstage for remixes of songs like "Moth To A Flame" and "Sacrifice" off his latest album, Dawn FM. After their collab performance, the solo artist stuck around for the final hour to do some of his own chart-breaking hits like "Blinding Lights" and "The Hills."

The Weeknd headlined the Indio festival back in 2018, as well as held performances in 2015, and again in 2012 -- the same year SHM headlined.

The night was one to remember, but obviously was supposed to go in a different direction ... as we reported, Kanye West was set to headline Sunday, but backed out the week before the festival began -- catching Coachella's producers off-guard. We were told Ye left an $8M deal on the table after walking away.

