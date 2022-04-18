Stars At Coachella 2022 Day 3!

That's a wrap on the first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival ... and the celebs squeezed every last drop of day 3 with some wild shows, crazy looks and plenty of chill time by the pool.

Super model Shanina Shaik, rapper Quavo, Chloe Bailey and a bunch more stars soaked in the last day in Indio while musicians like Run The Jewels, Jamie XX, Doja Cat and The Weeknd with Swedish House Mafia closed out the Easter Sunday night.

A few stars took it slow on the last day by resting poolside and easing into the closing night ... Olivia Jade got a little R&R in a tiny black bikini and super model Allesandra Ambrosio floated into the day on butterfly pool floatie.