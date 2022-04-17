Billie Eilish Headlines Coachella Night 2

Play video content TMZ.com

Billie Eilish did not disappoint on Day 2 of Coachella ... certainly judging by the crowd that came to watch her headline the night.

Billie can add another title to her achievements ... at 20 she's the youngest musician ever to headline the festival.

She sang a bunch of hits from her first 2 albums, but before doing so she eyeballed the crowd to make sure there were no bad seats. BTW ... she and Finneas didn't perform "No Time To Die," a song for which they just won an Oscar. Also missing from the set ... "Nobody Like You."

Khalid jumped on stage to perform "Lovely" with B.E., and the crowd ate it up.

Near the end of the set, she also brought out Blur, Gorillaz and The Good, the Bad and the Queen frontman Damon Albarn.