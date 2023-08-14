Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Signs Deal With Jordan Brand

Jalen Hurts continues to win on and off the field ... after leading his team to the Super Bowl and signing a contract extension worth $250+ million, the Eagles' superstar QB just inked a deal with Jordan Brand!

Jordan revealed the partnership on social media on Monday morning, writing ... "Before anyone ever had an opinion, @jalenhurts had a purpose. Welcome to the Family."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jalen was rocking the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker for the announcement ... the first of many shoes the Pro Bowler will surely spotlight over the years.

The 25-year-old now joins fellow QBs Dak Prescott and Bryce Young as the other signal callers repping the Jumpman logo ... while guys like Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel and Cam Jordan are also signed to the label.

Although the former Oklahoma star is newly signed to Jordan, the Eagles captain wore player-exclusive Jordans for all of last season, including during Philly's 2022 playoffs run.

Hurts put up career highs across the board last year, throwing for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 13 scores.

Jalen finished second in the 2022 Most Valuable Player award voting.