Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson Serenaded At Fancy Restaurant In Italy

Play video content

Entering the game for Magic Johnson's lavish European vacation ... number 23 -- Michael Jordan!!

The Jumpman joined the Lakers legend and his famous friends for dinner at Da Paolino Ristorante in Capri, Italy this week ... and the crew appeared to be in incredible spirits as the hot spot's staffers surrounded their table and broke out in song.

MJ was even handed a tambourine during the jam session ... and while he didn't sing along, the others appeared to know the words as they showed off their pipes.

"Tonight we enjoyed an incredible dinner at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante AKA the lemon tree restaurant in Capri, Italy!" Magic said on Instagram.

"AND I got to hang out with my great friend and the greatest basketball player to ever live, Michael Jordan, and his wife Yvette, Sam and LaTanya Jackson, Judge Greg and Linda Mathis, and John and Vicki Palmer."

It looked like so much fun, even Jimmy Kimmel had a bad case of FOMO ... so he photo-shopped himself into one of the pics and joked about being present for the dinner.

Belting out showtunes with my best friends Michael Jordan & @MagicJohnson at the world-famous Da Paolino Ristorante in #Capri pic.twitter.com/TQNV1NEDrO — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 13, 2023 @jimmykimmel

It's been one helluva vibe for Magic's annual boat vacation with his buddies ... as they've made their way though paradise on the Phoenix2, a 296-foot ship that rents out for $1.2 MILLION a week!!