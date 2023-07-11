Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson Continue Spectacular Yacht Vacation In Sardinia

Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson are tight both by land and sea ... they ventured off their mega-yacht to grab some authentic Italian grub -- authentic 'cause they're in Italy!

The basketball legend and his famous guest jumped off their yacht for Sardinia, lunching at the Cala di Volpe Hotel.

As we reported, Magic's annual summer trip has been goin' down for nearly a decade, and this year's yacht is truly spectacular -- "Phoenix2," a 296-foot ship that rents out for $1.2 mil a week!

The yacht has everything ... an outdoor theater, swimming pool, gym, and multiple jacuzzis.