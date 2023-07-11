Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson Continue Spectacular Yacht Vacation In Sardinia

Magic Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson Spectacular Yacht Vacay Breezes On in Sardinia

7/11/2023 7:52 AM PT
Samuel L. Jackson And Magic Johnson Continue Yacht Vacation
Backgrid

Magic Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson are tight both by land and sea  ... they ventured off their mega-yacht to grab some authentic Italian grub -- authentic 'cause they're in Italy!

The basketball legend and his famous guest jumped off their yacht for Sardinia, lunching at the Cala di Volpe Hotel.

Backgrid

As we reported, Magic's annual summer trip has been goin' down for nearly a decade, and this year's yacht is truly spectacular -- "Phoenix2," a 296-foot ship that rents out for $1.2 mil a week!

Samual L. Jackson And Magic Johnson On A Yacht
Backgrid

The yacht has everything ... an outdoor theater, swimming pool, gym, and multiple jacuzzis.

SLJ shared some pics of him getting some R&R last week on the yacht -- going topside for acupuncture and cupping!

