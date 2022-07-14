LL Cool J Shows Off $1 Mil A Week Yacht, Thanks 'Big Bro' Magic Johnson

Play video content

LL Cool J just gave us a tour of the $1 million-plus per week yacht he and Magic Johnson -- along with a slew of other celebs like Samuel L. Jackson -- have been living their best life on ... and, as expected, it's incredible!!

The hip-hop legend joined the 62-year-old Lakers legend and wife, Cookie, aboard a $150K a day, 279 ft. luxury yacht for Magic's annual summer vacay ... which dates back to at least 2017.

Sure, there are photos of the yacht ... but up until now, you could really only imagine how the famous guests were living aboard the lavish yacht.

LL starts the tour by showing his room, the master suite, and the incredible view they have from one of the decks on the boat - with a jacuzzi nearby, of course.

"Our home away from home for the last 2 weeks..Thank you to my Big bro @magicjohnson and @thecookiej we appreciate you.. and to Sam, Latanya, Rich, Tina, Vicky, and John, much love!! GOOD VIBES!!!" LL wrote on Instagram.

LL takes us through multiple floors, showcasing a massive lounge/formal dining area, gym, and a massage/spa area.

The best part ... the gym leads to an outdoor pool, and as you can see in the video, the view is breathtaking.